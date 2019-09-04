Peloton Wealth Strategists Trimmed Its Cal (CALM) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Big Lots (BIG) Stake Maintained by Invesco Ltd

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 28,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.26M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 2.68 million shares traded or 93.15% up from the average. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Review Both Internal, External Candidates; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO Campisi Has Been on Medical Leave Since December; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS 4Q ADJ EPS $2.57, EST. $2.47; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES 1Q EPS $1.15 TO $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Beats on Earnings, Misses on Revenue — Earnings Review

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 26.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 23,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 241,039 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Production Has Moderated, Laying Hen Flock Size Has Moved Up Modestly; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – BASED ON 2017 HARVESTED CROPS, EXPECT TO HAVE AN AMPLE SUPPLY OF CO’S PRIMARY FEED INGREDIENTS FOR BALANCE OF FISCAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Expect to Have Ample Supply of Primary Feed Ingredients for Rest of FY; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q Net $96.3M; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Microsoft, Noble Energy and Johnson Controls – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “The Dow posted a mighty big drop in a single day. Here’s what usually happens next – CNBC” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow rises slightly ahead of big speech from the Fed chief – CNBC” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big Lots +7% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 29,339 shares to 127,251 shares, valued at $16.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 54,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 274,239 shares. 23,347 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.03% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 121,807 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 664,458 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 363,389 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,001 shares. Invesco has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 24,235 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 3,909 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 42,891 shares. Paloma Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 59,525 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.08% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 871,229 shares. American Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 30,337 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 48,430 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CALM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 0.84% less from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) or 13 shares. Qvt Ltd Partnership holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 53,613 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). 47,770 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 80 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 150,161 shares. Mondrian Invest Prns Limited accumulated 76,544 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Prudential Financial invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Seabridge Advsr Limited accumulated 20,421 shares. Rech And Mgmt invested in 1,500 shares. 2,161 are held by Sei Investments. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 30,600 shares.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,370 shares to 9,495 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN).