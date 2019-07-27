Peloton Wealth Strategists Stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) Has Increased by $342,160; Duke Realty (DRE) Holder Royal London Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Stake by $286.06 Million

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 9,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,119 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 billion, down from 155,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 1.70M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500.

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 3,670 shares to 546,388 shares, valued at $5.46 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. 46,328 Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) shares with value of $1.37 million were sold by Denien Mark A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 34,485 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 68,231 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 63,682 shares. D E Shaw owns 10,381 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 146,119 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares. Hsbc Public Limited invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Green Street Limited Liability invested in 276,600 shares or 4.68% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.92 million shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Company holds 0.03% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 20,700 shares. Axa invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.31% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 26,334 shares. Epoch Investment reported 629,792 shares. Hm Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,089 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability owns 4,744 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru holds 2,323 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn has 893 shares. Aviance Capital Management Ltd holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.51% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). King Wealth holds 8,811 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 18,675 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 6,512 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc invested in 0.07% or 2,881 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 1,749 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 10,023 shares valued at $1.84M was sold by Lawrence Taylor W. 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 2,300 shares to 8,600 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.