Peloton Wealth Strategists Stake in Mastercard (MA) Has Decreased by $305,500; Btc Capital Management Has Raised Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) as Share Price Declined

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 9,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 85,301 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 75,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards – Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is Pre-Conditional; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B; 03/04/2018 – Matthew Keys: NBC News citing sources: Female shooter involved in YouTube HQ incident is dead; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd. by 250 shares to 4,145 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co. by 9,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier Incorporated invested in 22,589 shares. 2,155 are held by Fairfield Bush. Coatue Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2.11M shares. Klingenstein Fields Lc has 13,567 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 5,371 are held by Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma. Wedgewood Inc Pa holds 6,175 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montecito Bank & Trust And Trust owns 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,641 shares. 28,125 were accumulated by Nottingham. Veritas Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 8.65% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 942,486 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 4.29% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 110,821 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Co owns 1,563 shares.

