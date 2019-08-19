Peloton Wealth Strategists Stake in Mastercard (MA) Has Cut by $305,500 as Stock Price Rose; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position by $568,958

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.72 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,923 are owned by Crawford Investment Counsel. Grand Jean Capital holds 0.11% or 1,190 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone stated it has 2,770 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Associated Banc has 57,204 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Diversified Trust reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Asset Management Inc reported 0.28% stake. 295,974 are held by Hexavest. White Elm Ltd reported 83,860 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,415 shares. Girard Partners stated it has 13,474 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Com holds 2,582 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Boston Rech & Management stated it has 2.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Scharf Investments Ltd stated it has 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 16,133 were reported by King Wealth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $4.22 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation on Friday, August 2. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd. by 250 shares to 4,145 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

