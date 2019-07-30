Peloton Wealth Strategists Raised Its State Street (STT) Stake by $1.13 Million; Strategic Global Advisors Has Lifted Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) Stake by $1.48 Million as Share Value Rose

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 395.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.13. About 3.58M shares traded or 7.58% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 01/05/2018 – STATE STREET’S RON O’HANLEY SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 29/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to Seven SPDR ETFs; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to Board; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) by 313.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 494,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 652,302 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 157,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lloyds Banking Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. About 2.89M shares traded. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has declined 14.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LYG News: 18/05/2018 – Lloyds Banking to Sell Irish Residential Mortgage Portfolio; 12/04/2018 – LLOYDS RINGFENCING APPROVED BY LONDON JUDGE; 25/04/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group 1Q Impairments GBP258 Mln; 08/05/2018 – LLOYDS CORP. TO TERMINATE INSURING NRA-ENDORSED PROGRAMS; 26/04/2018 – British ‘bad bank’ sells $7.4 billion of mortgages to Barclays consortium; 25/04/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group Backs 2018 View; 08/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen in Dispute Resolution Process With Lloyds Banking Group; 28/03/2018 – U.K. March Lloyds Bank Commercial Business Barometer (Table); 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 08/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Disputes Lloyds’s Termination of Asset Management Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris Ca holds 5,875 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Limited Liability Company reported 146,156 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Intact Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 5,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgewater LP owns 32,016 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 4,929 shares. Invesco holds 8.89 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 350 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd. Oppenheimer & owns 0.01% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 4,667 shares. Corsair Management Lp reported 8,074 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv invested in 0.02% or 638 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn holds 0.16% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 5,286 shares. Beach Counsel Inc Pa owns 6,664 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 14,916 were reported by Daiwa Securities. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 4,137 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $29,425 activity.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8,300 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) by 31,811 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 20,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,851 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

