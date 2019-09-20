Peloton Wealth Strategists Raised Its Stake in State Street (STT) as Stock Price Declined; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Conestoga Capital Advisors Increased Its Position by $1.65 Million

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 41.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 9,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 30,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 21,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.23. About 1.04 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ State Street Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STT); 25/04/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Signs Declaration on Financial Risks Related to Climate Change; 16/03/2018 – State Street’s Kumar wants answers on shareholder rights; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 7,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 312,153 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.43M, up from 304,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $258.78. About 83,764 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $4.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 515,062 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $59.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 432,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 73,457 shares. Mackenzie Corp has 130,954 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 272,225 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 11,300 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Limited holds 0.02% or 56,283 shares. Rmb Mngmt Lc accumulated 34,065 shares. North Star Asset Management holds 22,046 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,325 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.12% or 426,836 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 0.05% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 12,847 shares. Renaissance Grp Llc holds 1,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Legal & General Public Ltd reported 47,456 shares stake. Dock Street Asset Management has invested 0.22% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $547,995 activity. Shares for $29,425 were bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick on Monday, July 22.