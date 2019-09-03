Peloton Wealth Strategists Raised Holding in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by $342,160; Kestrel Investment Management Increases Holding in Potlatchdeltic (PCH)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.01. About 103,711 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $183.15. About 593,936 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Alliancebernstein Lp has 319,992 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 454,654 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 2,305 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Proshare Lc stated it has 28,231 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 180,705 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp reported 4 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.01% or 65,487 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 26,950 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Lp accumulated 15,081 shares. And Management Co holds 0.02% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 1,521 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Profund Advsrs Lc owns 10,567 shares.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Potlatch (PCH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PotlatchDeltic Names Michele Tyler Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – Business Wire” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investing In Property Through PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PotlatchDeltic Announces Payment of Special Dividend Nasdaq:PCH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Spdr Etf (XLF) by 78,977 shares to 13,105 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.