Peloton Wealth Strategists Raised Boeing Company (BA) Position; Southern First Bancshares Has 2.06 Sentiment

Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST) investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.17, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 37 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 18 reduced and sold stock positions in Southern First Bancshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 5.23 million shares, down from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Southern First Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 17 Increased: 28 New Position: 9.

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased Boeing Company (BA) stake by 39.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired 3,765 shares as Boeing Company (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 13,260 shares with $4.83M value, up from 9,495 last quarter. Boeing Company now has $217.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $387.28. About 490,685 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SFST’s profit will be $6.27 million for 12.32 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Southern First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.75% negative EPS growth.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Southern First Bank that provides various banking services and products to general public in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $309.19 million. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 12.78 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. for 167,392 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 245,404 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 1.89% invested in the company for 625,625 shares. The New York-based Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has invested 1.64% in the stock. Ejf Capital Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 123,232 shares.

More notable recent Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Share Price Is Up 173% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “KBRA Assigns Ratings to Southern First Bancshares, Inc. – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. Bancorp (USB) Acquires Talech, To Boost Digital Banking – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Enters Overbought Territory – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” published on July 23, 2014 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 200 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) has declined 8.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 12.19% above currents $387.28 stock price. Boeing had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and $48000 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral”.