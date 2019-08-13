Peloton Wealth Strategists Position In Raytheon Co. (RTN) Was Has Boosted; Salient Capital Advisors Lowered Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake as Shares Rose

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $183.6. About 901,625 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 426,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 12.73M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.42M, down from 13.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 2.87M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc owns 4.16M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Vernon Investment Mgmt Ltd has 1.13% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 16,271 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 7,108 shares. Sequent Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.66 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 68,150 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.58% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Miller Howard Invs Incorporated Ny holds 5.47M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 4,471 shares or 0% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 0% or 271 shares. Pnc Serv Incorporated holds 0.07% or 2.47M shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited accumulated 0% or 1,635 shares. Reilly Finance Ltd Llc holds 3,165 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.99% or 160,856 shares in its portfolio.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 504,064 shares to 530,103 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 32,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Co has 1.2% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 57,082 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 249,771 shares. Altfest L J & Com Inc owns 7,896 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. 12,434 are held by Rench Wealth Mgmt. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak has invested 0.36% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Coastline stated it has 12,205 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). California-based Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability has 5,175 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 4,675 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cetera Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 1,208 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.19% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

