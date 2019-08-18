Peloton Wealth Strategists Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Trimmed by $305,500 as Market Valuation Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose While Shell Asset Management Co Raised Its Holding

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.72 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 4,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 44,702 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, up from 39,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Merchant hires former Goldman energy trading head; 14/05/2018 – Goldman: Something strange is happening with the US economy that could cause interest rates to jump; 03/04/2018 – A key rate for banks has jumped to the highest since the financial crisis, but Goldman Sachs isn’t worried; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN, MACQUARIE MAY BE INTERESTED BUYING HES TERMINALS: FD; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs to relocate Dubai banker Mazen Makarem to New York – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Goldman may acquire its way to a bigger consumer bank; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – Goldman faces class action suit over pay discrimination

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 14,651 shares to 63,211 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,766 shares, and cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permit Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 2.39% or 26,700 shares. Highlander Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 500 shares. Maple Management reported 28,882 shares. 21,568 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Llc. Prelude Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp invested in 67,092 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 21,258 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 2,040 shares. Guardian Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.33% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 6,000 are owned by Goodwin Daniel L. Park Circle Company has invested 2.32% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Stanley Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 23,719 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & reported 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 7,266 are owned by Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Com.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd reported 279,050 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 11.30M shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.23% or 24,086 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co reported 338,801 shares stake. Toth Fincl Advisory has 1.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,318 shares. Assetmark has 0.6% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 282,773 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc reported 112,429 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 640 shares. Notis reported 38,339 shares stake. Triple Frond Prns reported 271,300 shares. 5,371 are held by Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma. 42,395 were reported by Congress Asset Com Ma. Sandy Spring National Bank invested in 49,058 shares or 0.98% of the stock. 17,190 are held by Snyder Management L P. Oakbrook Lc has 0.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 40,857 shares.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 17,400 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd. by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN).