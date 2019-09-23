Peloton Wealth Strategists Lowered Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Holding by $1.12 Million; Howland Capital Management Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $337,516 as Market Valuation Declined

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338,000, down from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 1.22M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 4,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 204,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.63 million, down from 208,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 4.12 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big Oil CEOs promote carbon capture efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas oil refineries cut rates after storm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.82 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 5,165 shares to 139,338 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 18,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paw Cap reported 0.75% stake. 35,000 were reported by Iat Reinsurance. Barton Investment has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 44,111 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Accredited Investors has 9,464 shares. West Chester Advsrs holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,228 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Llc stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt reported 46,570 shares stake. Lincluden Management Limited stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 132,850 are owned by Eagle Advsr Lc. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Company reported 5,783 shares stake. 86,221 were reported by Smith Asset Grp Lp. Pennsylvania invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hollencrest Mgmt accumulated 27,287 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern Eyes Energy Opportunities In Mexico – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.