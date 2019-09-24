Peloton Wealth Strategists Lifted Its Stake in Huntington Ingalls (HII) by $431,200 as Market Value Rose; Oneok New Com (OKE) Shareholder Assetmark Has Increased Its Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls (HII) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 5,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $213.45. About 138,754 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65); 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COUNSEL OF NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING DIVISION; 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 30,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 191,016 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.14M, up from 160,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $74.22. About 1.54 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HII shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 35.26 million shares or 1.91% more from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Carolina-based First Personal Fin has invested 0.07% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Amp Investors holds 0.03% or 25,922 shares. Raymond James Advisors invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). British Columbia Inv Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Legal General Grp Inc Public Lc invested in 0.04% or 307,174 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Bb&T Lc owns 0.01% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 3,887 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 36,433 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Epoch Invest Prtn invested in 362,160 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 0% or 615 shares. Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Ltd (Wy) has invested 0.03% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Lifeplan Gp holds 0% or 24 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 14,126 shares in its portfolio.

