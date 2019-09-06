Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Position in Boeing Company (BA); Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Upped Its Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,495 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $363.57. About 2.01 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 10/04/2018 – Boeing deliveries rise 9 percent; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 29,899 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 26,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $114.98. About 2.41M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/03/2018 – WALMART PLANS TO BUY ABOUT THIRD OF FLIPKART , IN PART BY PURCHASING STAKES FROM TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT AND SOFTBANK GROUP- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 23/04/2018 – WALMART IS GETTING SUPPLIERS TO PUT FOOD ON BLOCKCHAIN TO TRACK; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG; 19/04/2018 – Expect to see more colored tops and denim worn by employees at Walmart; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – WALMART EXEC SPEAKS AT SHOPTALK CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 30/04/2018 – UK grocer J Sainsbury announces merger deal with Walmart’s Asda; 12/04/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO REACH A DEAL TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN INDIAN E-COMMERCE FIRM FLIPKART BY END-JUNE; 04/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Have Walmart, Flipkart Tied the Knot?

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Grp Inc invested in 0.6% or 3,644 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.92% or 11,147 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 5,156 shares. Alps Advsr has 12,400 shares. California-based West Coast Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested in 1.65% or 56,925 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 854 shares in its portfolio. Atika Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.93% stake. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny reported 4.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Maryland Cap Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,720 shares. Aldebaran holds 0.95% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,548 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group has 1,456 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 1,300 were accumulated by Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Cap Ltd Partnership. Zweig has 56,111 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management Incorporated reported 698,339 shares stake.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8,300 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 398,189 are held by South Dakota Council. Orca Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,324 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.44% or 9,254 shares. Wade G W & accumulated 3,606 shares. Moreover, Sfmg Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,627 shares. Convergence Lc accumulated 1.15% or 53,967 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.46% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 1.68 million shares. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability Company invested in 0.31% or 45,688 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Com reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.02% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Advsrs Management Ltd Liability stated it has 12,269 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hengehold Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.53% or 23,300 shares. Sandy Spring Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 66,411 shares. Kopp Investment Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

