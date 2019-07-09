Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Holding in State Street (STT); Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Stake by $4.45 Million as Shares Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 33.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 43,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,392 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, down from 127,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $116.7. About 767,596 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 18,335 shares to 23,182 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyons Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.67% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Utd Fire Gru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,000 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Communications Lc accumulated 5,292 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 1.39M shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd reported 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moneta Gru Invest Advsr, Missouri-based fund reported 1,578 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt Company reported 0.16% stake. 58,300 are owned by Investec Asset Mngmt Limited. Haverford Tru has 16,241 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested in 1,837 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability has 22,552 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 932,717 shares. 16,776 are held by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc. 18,183 were reported by Hedeker Wealth Limited. King Wealth has invested 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. POPE JOHN C sold 338 shares worth $31,698. 338 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares with value of $31,463 were sold by CLARK FRANK M.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These “Safe Haven” Stocks Aren’t Worth the Cost Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 27.01 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

