Peloton Wealth Strategists Holds Stake in Boeing Company (BA); Blackstone Group LP Has Increased Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,495 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $13.33 during the last trading session, reaching $353.32. About 4.69M shares traded or 10.44% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 212,961 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Farmers State Bank has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 233 shares. Stanley stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Premier Asset Mngmt Lc has 34,239 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.44% or 6,857 shares. Invesco Limited reported 875,114 shares. Jnba invested in 0.1% or 1,219 shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corporation holds 0.15% or 1,423 shares. Cordasco Fincl has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 130 shares. Signature Estate Invest Advsr Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 886 shares. Franklin Res reported 2.15 million shares. Mariner Limited Company invested in 46,115 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 55,413 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Company reported 10,316 shares. Parsons Management Ri holds 27,311 shares.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Spdr Etf (XLF) by 78,977 shares to 13,105 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 22.50 million shares to 27.26M shares, valued at $169.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.