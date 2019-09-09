Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Upped Stake in State Street (STT) by $1.13 Million; Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 395.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 3.14 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 18/04/2018 – State Street Corp expected to post earnings of $1.59 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street employee accused by U.S. of defrauding insurer; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 20/04/2018 – State Street Boosted By Higher Markets — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 7.32M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, up from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 3.75M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,300 shares to 43,100 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $547,995 activity. O HANLEY RONALD P bought $353,010 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

