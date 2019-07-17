Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Upped Its Stake in Boeing Company (BA) by $521,970; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $1.27 Million

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,495 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd analyzed 3,100 shares as the company's stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $32.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $298.37. About 492,494 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 2.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $4.7 per share. REGN’s profit will be $504.34 million for 16.22 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 93,522 shares to 12.10 million shares, valued at $130.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 215,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,300 shares to 43,100 shares, valued at $10.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.