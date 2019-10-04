Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Trimmed Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Holding as Market Value Rose; As W. P. Carey (WPC) Stock Rose, Holder Rock Point Advisors Has Lowered Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338,000, down from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $154.99. About 1.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W. P. Carey (WPC) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 43,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 85,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in W. P. Carey for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $91.66. About 80,811 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $219.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 17,683 shares to 352,696 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) by 268,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Evolent Health Inc.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $214.32M for 18.19 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.95 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

