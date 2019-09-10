Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Raised Its Boeing Company (BA) Holding; Rk Asset Management Has Raised Its Natl Beverage (FIZZ) Holding by $4.60 Million

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,495 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $9.72 during the last trading session, reaching $368.5. About 3.38M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 159.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 80,768 shares as the company's stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 131,368 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 311,939 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending.

More notable recent National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can FIZZ Overcome Cockroaches and Pepsi? – Motley Fool” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Beverage declares $2.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Today: National Beverage Loses Its Fizz – The Motley Fool” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For National Beverage (FIZZ) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity. 3,300 National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares with value of $199,007 were bought by CAPORELLA NICK A.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8,323 shares to 50,929 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8,323 shares to 50,929 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.