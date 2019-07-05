Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Lowered Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $305,500; Caprock Group Has Lowered Its Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stake by $362,358 as Shares Rose

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $273.08. About 1.85M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 8,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,802 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 21,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 737,757 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 25/04/2018 – RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL CO SJSC 2380.SE : HSBC CUTS TO REDUCE FROM HOLD; 13/04/2018 – KERING PRTP.PA : KERING PRTP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 500 EUROS FROM 460 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – RCOM SETTLES DISPUTE WITH MINORITY SHAREHOLDER HSBC DAISY; 13/05/2018 – HSBC Says Trade Deal Shows Blockchain Viable for Trade Finance; 05/04/2018 – REFILE-Swiss bank whistleblower arrested in Spain -police; 27/03/2018 – HSBC freezes account linked to alleged $500m Angola fraud; 14/05/2018 – HSBC ARGENTINA CEO SAYS CENBANK MOVE MONDAY WAS ‘RIGHT’ ONE; 04/05/2018 – HSBC’s $2 Billion Share Buyback Falls Short of Expectations; 04/05/2018 – IAG, Pearson lead FTSE 100 rebound while HSBC drags; 29/03/2018 – HSBC sees Portugal bond rally continuing, advises buying 10-yr bond

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,721 shares to 22,386 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.51 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 11,800 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co..