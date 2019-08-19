Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Lifted Stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN); Confluence Wealth Management Has Increased Ross Stores (ROST) Holding by $432,357

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.89 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 1.95M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWP, NOW, EW, ROST: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here Are 3 Factors Shaping Ross Stores’ (ROST) Upside Story – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “About Face: Stock Market Sentiment Reverses As Yield Curve Inverts, Data Disappoint – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Shape DICK’S Sporting’s (DKS) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Steven Madden (SHOO) Witness Higher Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Capital Lc invested in 8,854 shares. Btim has invested 0.98% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.2% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 431,779 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 5,510 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 0.08% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 6,000 shares. Kempen Capital Nv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 12,435 shares. Cls Invs Limited Company owns 58 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 180,979 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Contravisory Inv Management reported 48,044 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 17,201 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.11% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 72,096 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 68,936 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc has invested 0.11% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Hahn Mngmt accumulated 400,150 shares or 0% of the stock.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 19,797 shares to 19,480 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,275 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.34% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1,100 are owned by Regent Investment Management Limited Liability Com. Ohio-based Park National Corporation Oh has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1,691 are owned by Sns Financial Gru Ltd. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 43,985 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Jlb Associates holds 0.81% or 21,117 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.43% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 202,000 shares. Citadel Limited Co owns 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 13,387 shares. Prescott stated it has 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Woodstock Corp has 25,808 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Homrich And Berg invested in 0.04% or 4,305 shares. Bbr Ltd Llc owns 6,354 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kj Harrison Partners has 0.31% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,900 shares. Oakmont Corporation holds 300,276 shares or 7.7% of its portfolio.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 2,300 shares to 8,600 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon, Rheinmetall expand team for US Army combat vehicle competition – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Raytheon upgrading Germany’s Patriot integrated air and missile defense system – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.