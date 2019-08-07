Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Increased Its State Street (STT) Stake; Lafitte Capital Management LP Decreased Position in Full House Resorts (FLL) by $880,354 as Shares Declined

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.83M market cap company. It closed at $1.7 lastly. It is down 37.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 12/03/2018 ‘Sneaky Pete’ showrunner Graham Yost worked on ‘Justified’ – and on ‘Full House.’ Recode Media transcript; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 26/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Closing of Its Registered Direct Offering; 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL); 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Rev $37.9M; 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS INC AND ITS AFFILIATES REPORTS 7.54 PCT STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC AS OF MARCH 23 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 395.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 397,440 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 20/04/2018 – Custody bank State Street’s profit rises 36 pct; 08/05/2018 – Lack of Wall St back-office deters mainstream crypto investments; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street employee accused by U.S. of defrauding insurer; 07/05/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names new head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 18/04/2018 – State Street Corp expected to post earnings of $1.59 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma holds 0.03% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 20,468 shares. Penobscot Invest Incorporated has 4,044 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs, Iowa-based fund reported 7,387 shares. Hgk Asset Management holds 1.81% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 91,097 shares. Guggenheim Capital owns 42,612 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 789 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 0.99% or 21,800 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 443,406 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group invested in 0% or 1,282 shares. Ally holds 70,000 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 124,812 shares. Roberts Glore & Inc Il owns 12,664 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. 73,280 were reported by River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 623,438 shares. Everence Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 2,300 shares to 8,600 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $170,365 activity.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 17,397 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 141,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Inc, a California-based fund reported 1.86 million shares. Kennedy Capital Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 11,051 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 4,000 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc holds 994,030 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 216,525 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Aspiriant Limited Com holds 77,600 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 467,500 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 59,245 shares. Fairpointe Capital Lc holds 223,232 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advsr Lc owns 15,804 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $78,850 activity. Shares for $12,900 were bought by Fanger Lewis A..