Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Decreased Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $305,500 as Shares Rose; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Upped Its Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.41M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 25,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 97,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 72,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 17.07% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 28.44M shares traded or 235.46% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth accumulated 1.76% or 19,264 shares. 338,801 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation accumulated 0.61% or 89,245 shares. Natl Asset Inc owns 9,509 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Biondo Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 149,675 shares. 1,245 are held by Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department. Palladium Partners invested in 1.52% or 89,367 shares. Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 2.97% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hartford Investment Management stated it has 0.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boys Arnold Inc has 0.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,074 shares. Haverford Fincl Inc owns 5.91% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 69,916 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication reported 184,183 shares. Klingenstein Fields Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,567 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 26,700 were reported by Marietta Invest Prns Lc.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 selling transactions for $39.05 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd. by 250 shares to 4,145 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,123 are owned by Eqis Cap Mgmt. The California-based Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Hudock Group Inc Lc owns 291 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 33,888 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated owns 2,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 12,250 are owned by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Blackrock reported 3.38 million shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp accumulated 3.75 million shares. 66,503 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Emory University owns 1.97% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 135,058 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Adage Group Ltd Llc holds 2.48M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Lp stated it has 4.10 million shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 174,480 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 67,330 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $439,525 activity.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 263,261 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $467.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 36,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,786 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).