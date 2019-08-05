Peloton Wealth Strategists Decreased Its Holding in Cal (CALM) by $365,200; Raymond James & Associates Position in Unum Group (UNM) Increased as Stock Value Declined

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 16,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 95,659 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 79,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 78,887 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 15/05/2018 – Colonial Life launches Spanish-language consumer website; 24/05/2018 – Unum well-positioned to protect more people, expand market leadership, CEO McKenney tells shareholders; 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 26.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 23,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 39,026 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Beats Sales Expectations As Egg Prices Jump — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS $1.99; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 30/03/2018 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Sherman Miller President And Chief Operating Officer; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – CO WAS NOTIFIED AFTER CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 13, 2018, BY ROSE ACRE FARMS OF SEYMOUR, INDIANA, OF A VOLUNTARY EGG RECALL; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Cal-Maine; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS Boosted 72c by Tax Benefit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Motley stated it has 0.08% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 11,279 shares. Allstate has 0.05% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Raymond James, Florida-based fund reported 95,659 shares. Laffer has invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.11% or 148,383 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 3.16M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.07% or 5.18M shares in its portfolio. Paloma Management owns 91,335 shares. Asset One has invested 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 718,277 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Management accumulated 0.39% or 914,300 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0.04% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). D E Shaw & Company Inc holds 0.03% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 591,064 shares. Qci Asset Management New York holds 96 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Unum recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S. – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unum declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share of its common stock – Business Wire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on May 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unusual Options Trading In Unum Group – Is A Takeover Coming? One Fundamental Hurdle Removed Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 12,991 shares to 5,747 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 213,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,164 shares, and cut its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sterling steadies after four days of falls, PM Johnson in N.Ireland – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FOCUS-Waymo tests Wi-Fi in driverless taxis hoping perks can route it past rivals – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alexa, How Was Prime Day? Prime Day 2019 Surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday Combined – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: RRR, MTZ, CALM – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CALM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 0.84% less from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 443,068 shares. Advsrs Asset Management reported 5,392 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 0.01% or 708,353 shares. Lpl Fincl reported 8,842 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Com reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Huntington Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 400 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 48,727 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 6,397 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advsr LP owns 39,149 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Diamond Hill Mngmt has 0.34% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 80 shares. 62,850 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company. Pnc Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).