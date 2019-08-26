Peloton Wealth Strategists Cut Its Holding in Cal (CALM) by $365,200 as Share Price Declined; Public Storage (PSA) Share Price Rose While Phocas Financial Has Decreased by $390,600 Its Holding

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $261.1. About 113,492 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 26.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 23,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.49. About 60,042 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Expect to Have Ample Supply of Primary Feed Ingredients for Rest of FY; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Production Has Moderated, Laying Hen Flock Size Has Moved Up Modestly; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 26/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALM); 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: 3Q Average Customer Selling Prices Up 36.7%; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods CEO: Good Demand, More Exports — Commodity Comment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CALM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 0.84% less from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 382,319 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Company accumulated 0.71% or 695,983 shares. American Intll Gp Inc holds 23,459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 76 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) or 400 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 175,681 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 531,752 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 18,245 are held by James Invest Inc. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 24,449 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 329,559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 4,911 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviance Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 1,072 shares.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 1,880 shares to 10,805 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd. by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,145 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fragile calm returns to stock markets as yuan steadies – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FOREX-Dollar firms as U.S., China throttle back trade tensions – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dickâ€™s Sporting Goods Is Up But Can It Last? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Markets In The Green At Midday – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock markets find a floor as Chinese data soothe nerves – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Public Storage Q4 same-store rental income rises 1.3% – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Public Storage: Locking Down Returns – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Public Storage (PSA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Storage Units Added for 21% Area Growth – Business Wire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.