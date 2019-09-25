Peloton Wealth Strategists Continues to Hold Position in Huntington Ingalls (HII); As Orix (IX) Market Value Rose, Aristotle Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls (HII) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 5,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $213.56. About 124,376 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orix Corp (IX) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 6,105 shares as the company's stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 104,604 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83 million, up from 98,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orix Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $78.9. About 23,572 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 75,048 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $435.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 145,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold HII shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 35.26 million shares or 1.91% more from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 622,446 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co reported 530 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 7,581 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank invested 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Shine Advisory Inc has 0.02% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). World Asset invested in 2,577 shares. Whittier Tru Com invested in 467 shares or 0% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Raymond James Svcs Advisors Incorporated owns 5,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 4,200 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn holds 0.02% or 280,854 shares. 75 were accumulated by Toth Fincl Advisory. 81 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated. Kbc Grp Nv reported 6,193 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Company holds 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) or 450 shares.

