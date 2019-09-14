Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Upped Stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by $2.80 Million; As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder United American Securities Has Lowered by $3.19 Million Its Stake

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 28.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 38,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 95,950 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, down from 134,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 5.91 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 111,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 470,048 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.77 million, up from 358,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 5.59 million shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr Management Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 6,745 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr accumulated 0.89% or 265,146 shares. Andra Ap holds 86,700 shares. Permanens Cap LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa reported 12,072 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pioneer Tru Bancshares N A Or invested 0.38% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Savant Cap holds 0.22% or 18,404 shares. Plante Moran Financial Lc reported 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Caprock Grp invested in 0.31% or 18,852 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.25% or 10.52M shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md has invested 3.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Culbertson A N And, Virginia-based fund reported 28,026 shares. Bender Robert Assoc holds 54,384 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. 12,998 shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K, worth $249,692 on Wednesday, August 21. The insider Koenig Emery N. bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Public Limited has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Hm Payson has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Westpac Banking Corporation holds 98,094 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Com reported 23,954 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors invested in 0.02% or 13,887 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.02% or 227,370 shares. 9,000 were accumulated by Headinvest Limited Liability. Aperio Grp Lc has 141,986 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 350,000 shares. 54,960 are owned by Gam Hldgs Ag. Ajo LP has 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 218,155 shares. John G Ullman Assoc Inc has 0.34% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 1.26M are held by Shapiro Limited Liability.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 492,940 shares to 4.42M shares, valued at $50.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 30,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve.