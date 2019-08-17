Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Cut By $540,480 Its Target (TGT) Position

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 10.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,756 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 60,435 shares with $4.85 million value, down from 67,191 last quarter. Target Corp now has $43.14B valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 2121.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management acquired 180,350 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 188,850 shares with $11.17M value, up from 8,500 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $234.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.00% above currents $56.65 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, March 18. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $62 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 3,424 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc holds 1.94M shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. 328,080 are owned by Tobam. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.94 million shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Service invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru has invested 1.54% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 284,309 are held by Oppenheimer Asset. Barometer Mgmt has 0.71% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 106,100 shares. 80,746 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Com. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 483,172 are held by Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Company. Reliance Tru Of Delaware stated it has 82,655 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Forte Cap Adv has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Highvista Strategies reported 9,200 shares. 12,174 are held by Perkins Coie Trust.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86 million for 13.08 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Target has $11500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $88.79’s average target is 5.44% above currents $84.21 stock price. Target had 28 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. Citigroup maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, May 23. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8000 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TGT in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $67 target.