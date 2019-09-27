Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Upped By $300,645 Its Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Holding; Sterling Bancorp Has 0.92 Sentiment

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) stake by 21.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management acquired 17,685 shares as Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC)’s stock declined 0.93%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 100,881 shares with $1.80 million value, up from 83,196 last quarter. Golub Cap Bdc Inc now has $2.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 268,842 shares traded or 58.16% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Distribution of $0.32 Per Share and Announces Fiscal Year 2018; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs

Sterling Bancorp (STL) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 98 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 107 cut down and sold their holdings in Sterling Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 174.43 million shares, down from 188.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sterling Bancorp in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 95 Increased: 64 New Position: 34.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.80M for 9.45 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 392,819 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (STL) has declined 3.32% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.19 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It has a 10.51 P/E ratio. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans.

Ejf Capital Llc holds 5.19% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp for 1.96 million shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 850,683 shares or 4.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clover Partners L.P. has 4.57% invested in the company for 118,000 shares. The New York-based Second Curve Capital Llc has invested 3.96% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 1.76 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GBDC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.34 million shares or 0.65% more from 16.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Research Inc reported 0.07% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 1.51M shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.58% or 307,686 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation has 25,377 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 1,651 shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 67,382 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 398,577 shares. Meridian Counsel has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Muzinich & Co reported 2.79% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 18,662 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 15,456 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% or 16,000 shares. 112,920 are held by Raymond James Assocs. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Com owns 303,771 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited has 19,104 shares for 0% of their portfolio.