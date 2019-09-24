Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Trimmed Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Stake by $449,620; Mayo Investment Advisers Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Lowered by $985,122 as Share Value Declined

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 112,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 922,031 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 31,041 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 35,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 54,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 3.16M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Analysts await Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Titan International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold TWI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 50.79 million shares or 0.26% less from 50.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bank De invested in 48,700 shares. 37,000 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 5,237 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) or 664,005 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). The New York-based Prelude Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.05% or 60,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 82,616 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 15,384 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 125,076 shares. Ameriprise has 329,208 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc has 18,606 shares. American Grp Incorporated has 37,631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 746,039 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $526,720 activity.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 39,872 shares to 145,732 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 4,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13B for 16.93 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb Williams Inc has 134,414 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.14% or 140,899 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,234 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Caxton Associate LP reported 4,300 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications Inc owns 4,151 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 73,777 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 46,864 were reported by Greylin Inv Mangement Inc. Guyasuta Invest owns 15,963 shares. Girard Prtn stated it has 1.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp holds 0.58% or 172,881 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guardian Capital LP invested in 0.03% or 28,744 shares. Edgemoor Investment holds 5,850 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.