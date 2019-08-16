Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Trimmed Its Weibo (WB) Holding; White Pine Capital Upped General Elec Co Com (GE) Stake

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased Weibo Corp (WB) stake by 68.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 34,100 shares as Weibo Corp (WB)’s stock declined 42.35%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 15,955 shares with $989,000 value, down from 50,055 last quarter. Weibo Corp now has $8.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.49% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 1.94M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M

White Pine Capital Llc increased General Elec Co Com (GE) stake by 165.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc acquired 58,754 shares as General Elec Co Com (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 94,186 shares with $941,000 value, up from 35,432 last quarter. General Elec Co Com now has $67.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 8.99% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 184.59 million shares traded or 220.80% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE chief warns on gas-fired turbines demand; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 03/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Asset in $1.05 Billion Private Equity Deal (Video); 20/04/2018 – GE hails `progress’ despite new crisis-era woes; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 24/05/2018 – GE chief warns against quick-fix expectations; 05/03/2018 – CAISSE DE DEPOT CEO SABIA EYES BROADER PARTNERSHIP WITH GE; 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 20.27% above currents $8.73 stock price. General Electric had 37 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Citigroup. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 15. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. JP Morgan downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, April 8 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by CFRA given on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 15 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Monday, March 18 report.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.59 million activity. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why General Electric Stock Just Popped 6% – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GE Stock Bears Are Grasping at Straws – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE: Game Over – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Electric Falls 13% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: NVIDIA Notches Q2 Beats, GE CEO Buys Stock Amid Company Fraud Allegations – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) stake by 49,000 shares to 90,000 valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 9,065 shares and now owns 27,340 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was raised too.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Weibo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WB) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ENPH, ON, HPE, WB – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can the Growth in Alibaba Stock Continue Amid Geopolitical Whirlwinds? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Add Up The Parts: XITK Could Be Worth $122 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo: A Unique Social Network In China – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

