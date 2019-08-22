Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Trimmed Its Exelon (EXC) Holding; NWS HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES BE (NWSZF) Sellers Increased By 78.19% Their Shorts

NWS HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES BE (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) had an increase of 78.19% in short interest. NWSZF’s SI was 346,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 78.19% from 194,400 shares previously. It closed at $1.72 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 29.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 67,762 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 158,870 shares with $7.96M value, down from 226,632 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $44.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.61. About 1.24 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in and operates facilities; and engages in construction, transport, and strategic investments. The company has market cap of $6.88 billion. The firm manages and operates 17 roads and related projects; and operates 3 power plants with a total installed capacity of 2,420 megawatts. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds investments in 27 water treatment projects and 3 sludge treatment projects to treat up to a total of 8.04 million cbms of water and waste water, and 1,340 tonnes of sludge per day, as well as 5 technical consultancy companies, a chemical waste incineration plant, and a stake in 61-hectare land fill.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset Mngmt has 1.5% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 25,860 shares. Cypress Mngmt (Wy) invested in 0% or 42 shares. 35,085 were reported by Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Caprock Group holds 0.04% or 4,153 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mngmt invested in 67,860 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) owns 0.09% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 28,319 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 384,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 2,490 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Co invested in 0.16% or 24,785 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 5,175 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 3.98 million shares in its portfolio. 1,066 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Cleararc Capital invested in 23,546 shares or 0.22% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Reaves W H & has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Prudential Finance holds 0.38% or 4.50 million shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Exelon has $5600 highest and $47 lowest target. $50.90’s average target is 11.60% above currents $45.61 stock price. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13. Goldman Sachs upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $47 target. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. SunTrust maintained the shares of EXC in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) stake by 2,923 shares to 69,436 valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) stake by 97,662 shares and now owns 401,462 shares. Brighthouse Finl Inc was raised too.