Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Trimmed General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Trimmed By $677,248 Its Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Holding

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 44.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 9,240 shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 11,718 shares with $435,000 value, down from 20,958 last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $51.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 1.80 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS MAKING “GREAT PROGRESS” TOWARD ITS STATED GOAL TO ACHIEVE 10 PCT MARGINS IN ITS CORE BUSINESS – NY AUTO SUMMIT; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 12/04/2018 – EVGO SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH MAVEN, GM’S CAR SHARING BRAND, TO CONSTRUCT DC FAST CHARGING NETWORK AVAILABLE TO MAVEN GIG CHEVROLET BOLT EV DRIVERS; 25/04/2018 – GM president says close to resolution to fix its S.Korean unit; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Motors Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GM); 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 13/04/2018 – FIAT CEO HAS `DESIRE’ FOR BETTER MARGINS THAN GM, FORD IN 4Q; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 31/05/2018 – Fitch Rates General Motors Financial’s Commercial Paper Program ‘F2’

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) stake by 33.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 15,392 shares as Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN)’s stock declined 1.98%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 30,264 shares with $1.36 million value, down from 45,656 last quarter. Allison Transmission Hldgs I now has $5.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 203,776 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 9,065 shares to 27,340 valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) stake by 273,666 shares and now owns 280,666 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 48.39% above currents $35.94 stock price. General Motors had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6800 target in Friday, August 2 report.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union corruption case involves ex-GM official – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GM Expects Faster Earnings Growth as Pickup Sales Rebound – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GM +3% after solid quarter – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GM and Ford model for global recession possibility – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth Buying Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 583 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Olstein Capital Mgmt Lp holds 156,000 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 0.01% or 6,605 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 8.29M shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.17% or 675,802 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 22,996 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Company reported 88,012 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Company reported 0.05% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.14% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.45 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). The Maryland-based Proshare Lc has invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 802,799 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 5,767 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 54,262 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 46,300 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 15,080 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 348,103 are held by Dana Investment. Kessler Invest Grp Limited Liability holds 752 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc accumulated 40,041 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon accumulated 1.14M shares. Stifel Corp holds 41,444 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Argent Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 23,216 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James Finance Ser Incorporated reported 9,379 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Optimum reported 100 shares stake. 48,721 are held by Trexquant Inv Lp. Lipe Dalton holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 12,500 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Company reported 27,198 shares. Amer Century Cos Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 459,617 shares.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allison Transmission Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity. Bohley G Frederick bought $229,995 worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Friday, April 26.