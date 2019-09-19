Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Trimmed Embraer S A (ERJ) Stake as Stock Rose; Headinvest Maintains Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 1.65 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 124,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 729,239 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.68M, down from 853,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 430,739 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER SEES 2018 TOTAL INVESTMENTS AT $550M; 16/04/2018 – EMBRAER DELIVERS 14 COMERCIAL JETS, 11 EXECUTIVES 1Q18; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: U.S. STEEL TARIFF HAS NO IMPACT ON CO’S OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 03/05/2018 – Embraer Deliveries Will Take Place in 2019 Between March and Nov; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO EXPECTS A GOOD YEAR FOR E2 SALES; 09/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXEC SAYS AIR COSTA ORDER FOR 50 AIRCRAFT, VALUED AT ABOUT $3 BLN, IS STILL ON EMBRAER’S BOOKS; 27/04/2018 – Embraer Posts Lowest Sales Since 2010 Amid Boeing Deal Talks

Analysts await Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Embraer S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,029 shares to 6,029 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 43,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,960 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

More notable recent Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Embraer Nabs Yet Another Regional Jet Order in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Embraer workers may go on strike Monday – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brazil confirms KC-390 deal with Embraer – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60M and $353.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 1,574 shares to 23,630 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT) by 4,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,900 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.