Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Stake in Sina (SINA) Has Raised by $3.99 Million as Valuation Declined; Rodgers Brothers Increased Its Stake in Fedex (FDX) by $783,100 as Stock Value Declined

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 302.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 4,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 6,355 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, up from 1,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.38 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 92,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 499,847 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.56 million, up from 407,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 336,382 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does SINA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SINA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weibo Expands Its Ecosystem With an Instagram Clone – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “No Follow Through as Trade, Bond Yield Concerns Return – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An Arbitrage Opportunity Around Sina And Weibo – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 30,698 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,165 shares, and cut its stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1,916 shares to 13,489 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,561 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).