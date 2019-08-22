Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Stake in Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Lowered by $657,955 as Stock Declined; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined While Pitcairn Company Decreased Its Position

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 657,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 53.55% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Hudson Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.0043 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3354. About 213,537 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 64.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 19/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIESS; 09/05/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $230 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 27 Days; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $42.4 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDSN); 25/04/2018 – Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Rev $44M-$48M; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS 38c-Adj EPS 42c; 06/03/2018 Hudson Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 4,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 14,621 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 18,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $83.17. About 774,758 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold HDSN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 3.07% less from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 264,718 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 17 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc has invested 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested in 26,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 92,861 shares. Marathon Management, Maryland-based fund reported 711,775 shares. Fil Limited has 0.01% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). 1.87M were accumulated by Dnb Asset Management As. Perritt Capital accumulated 780,540 shares. 79,236 are held by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 7,188 shares or 0% of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0% or 514 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Mngmt Ma reported 1.34 million shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 104,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 13,844 shares to 27,688 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 13,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.18 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,707 shares to 38,928 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 3,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

