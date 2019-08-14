Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Position in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Decreased by $16.77 Million as Stock Price Rose; Addenda Capital Trimmed Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake as Valuation Declined

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 22,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 28,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $131.61. About 542,839 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 342,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 348,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 386,301 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.16% or 23,245 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vertex One Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.02% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 95,000 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt reported 700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Beach Point LP has 0.53% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership owns 6,911 shares. 10,700 are owned by Advisory Research Inc. Sol Capital Company has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Cap Ww Investors holds 3.77M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Violich Mgmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Mraz Amerine Associate Inc holds 14,702 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors owns 19,952 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpine Global Ltd reported 1.85% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 28,029 were accumulated by Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 19.02 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 273,666 shares to 280,666 shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 13,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 22 shares. The Washington-based Freestone Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.75% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Credit Agricole S A invested 0.35% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Principal Fin Grp Inc holds 92,361 shares. Andra Ap holds 33,100 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 75,078 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 4,776 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 18,905 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moreover, Bridges has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 3,304 shares. Charter Trust Co reported 3,076 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 2,300 shares.

