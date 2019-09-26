Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Maintains Position in Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC); Connors Investor Services Position In Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Was Upped

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 7,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 70,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.35M, up from 63,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $208.79. About 737,581 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 17,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 100,881 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 83,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 270,885 shares traded or 60.99% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video); 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $754.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 89,805 shares to 215,740 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2.74 million shares to 2,571 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.