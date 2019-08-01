Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lowered Stake in Weibo (WB) by $2.08 Million; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding Has Raised by Centerbridge Partners Lp

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.66. About 539,718 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 68.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 34,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 15,955 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 50,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 1.77M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $728.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 2.03 million shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $33.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 571,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998,392 shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 837,262 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). H Prtnrs Management Ltd Llc reported 8.00 million shares or 65.03% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.35% or 5.57 million shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,369 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 282 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,596 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Lc invested in 0.07% or 3,880 shares. Pnc Fincl Services invested in 0% or 2,280 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 0.02% or 29,536 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.01% stake. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 26,697 shares.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 13,844 shares to 27,688 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 180,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

