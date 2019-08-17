Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) by $924,924; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined, 3G Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position by $70.97 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 1.82 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.90M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.86M, down from 6.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 19/03/2018 – Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast; 30/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE THIS SUNDAY: @SenRonJohnson (R-Wis.) joins @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress #MTP; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 6,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 98,193 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14 million, down from 104,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.83. About 267,322 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 06/03/2018 – Multi-State Surplus Real Estate Auction Set for April; 02/04/2018 – NRC: NRC Names New Senior Resident Inspector at LaSalle Nuclear Power Plant; 30/05/2018 – AVIVA INVESTORS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL INDIRECT REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER BUSINESS AND INTEREST IN ENCORE+, WITH AROUND 6 BLN STG IN ASSETS, TO LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 30/04/2018 – JLL arranges $305 million sale of 175 West Jackson in Chicago’s Loop; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT IS SAID TO SEEK $1 BILLION FOR PROPERTY FUND; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT RAISES OVER $1.1B FOR ASIA OPPORUNITY FUND; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c; 03/05/2018 – JLL’s Blackbird proptech application secures US patent

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) by 49,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ).

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) a Good Stock for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JLL named a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jones Lang Lasalle Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jones Lang LaSalle +3.2% after Q4 blow-out – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JLL announces Corporate Solutions leadership changes – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

