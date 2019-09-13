Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lowered Its Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Stake by $361,340; Share Price Declined; Woodstock Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $833,940 as Share Price Declined

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 2.34M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 2,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 95,612 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, down from 98,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $142.05. About 21,427 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: COMM 2015-CCRE26, CD 2016-CD1, CD 2016-CD2, CD 2017-CD3, COMM 2016-COR1 and JPMDB 2017-C5 Unaffected by the Assumption of Prudential Plaza Loan; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark Acquires SaaS-based Real Estate Asset Management Co Stessa; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Net $40.3M; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 10/04/2018 – 40 percent of consumers today will pick a mall to visit primarily based on the restaurants located there, according to a report from Jones Lang LaSalle; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 03/05/2018 – JLL’s Blackbird proptech application secures US patent; 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit 3466.T -6 MTH results

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 174,854 shares to 183,354 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Despegar Com Corp by 75,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,820 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 44,716 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.01% stake. Boston holds 0.01% or 38,132 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.09% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,620 shares. Smith Graham And Inv Advsr LP holds 37,710 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. 67,858 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.76% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 483,328 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 24,627 shares. Brinker Cap holds 6,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc owns 1,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.02% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Al Gore Loves These 3 Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Houston midstream firm launches renovation at HQ in Allen Center downtown – Houston Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “High Point CVB takes immediate action on strategic tourism destination plan – Triad Business Journal” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Energy Corridor office building lands chemical company tenant – Houston Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Commercial Real Estate Leasing Brokerages in Greater DC – Washington – New York Business Journal” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, down 9.60% or $0.29 from last year’s $3.02 per share. JLL’s profit will be $140.66 million for 13.01 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Horizon Lc has 0.26% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 250 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Llc reported 4,000 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Inc reported 3.14% stake. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 27,305 shares. Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Next Fincl Group invested in 12,509 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Artal Sa holds 420,000 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 1.23M shares or 3.97% of the stock. Altfest L J And Comm invested in 0.08% or 1,937 shares. Bender Robert And Assocs invested in 17,769 shares or 1.48% of the stock. California-based Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech has invested 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1,450 are held by Guardian Capital Limited Partnership. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 23,970 shares stake.