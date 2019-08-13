Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lifted Stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) as Market Valuation Declined; Klingenstein Fields & Co Boosted Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $3.15 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 46,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 499,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.25 million, up from 453,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $71.69. About 2.20 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 3909.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 273,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 280,666 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 1.05M shares traded or 46.67% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 456,791 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $46.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,220 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

