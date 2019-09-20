Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lifted Position in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) by $952,160; Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Shareholder Sio Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 168.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 43,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 68,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 25,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 2.06M shares traded or 36.76% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 34,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 76,102 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, down from 110,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 366,945 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew New CEO chosen; 06/03/2018 – New Q-FIX™ CURVED, Q-FIX MINI and SUTUREFIX CURVED All-Suture Anchor Systems help surgeons access challenging pathology while improving the quality of shoulder and hip repairs; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation Protocol of the Installation of Knee Unicompartmental Prosthesis (Journey (Smith & Nephew)) With; 27/03/2018 – Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022: Major Players are Molnlycke, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast and ConvaTec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Family holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 280,853 shares. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 78,541 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hm Payson holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Lc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.75M shares. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 244 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Allstate Corp invested in 68,873 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 153,609 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Csat Advisory LP has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 2.03M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 545,291 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 68,960 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Dubuque National Bank Trust Communication holds 55,464 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Fdx Advsr Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 29,868 shares to 589,768 shares, valued at $14.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,612 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

