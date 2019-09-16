Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lifted Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Position; Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)’s Sentiment Is 1.49

Mesa Laboratories Inc (MLAB) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 70 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 47 decreased and sold their holdings in Mesa Laboratories Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 3.47 million shares, up from 2.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mesa Laboratories Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 35 Increased: 41 New Position: 29.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. It has a 123.88 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. for 172,186 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 455,048 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 2.73% invested in the company for 29,440 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 2.31% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 23,200 shares.

Analysts await Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 97.47% or $0.77 from last year’s $0.79 per share. MLAB’s profit will be $6.80 million for 38.55 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Mesa Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.83% negative EPS growth.

