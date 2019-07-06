Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Increases Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD); Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Share Value Declined While Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Upped Stake

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 20.82M shares traded or 20.97% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 090713 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 17/04/2018 – Teva to Present New Data Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas at 70th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Teva Pharmaceutical Finance’s Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BB’/’RR4’; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partn; 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech; 15/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS PUBLICATION OF PHASE III FREMANEZUMAB DATA; 14/05/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2189.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 43,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,790 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.30B market cap company. It closed at $29.38 lastly. It is down 3.80% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 96,567 shares. Virginia-based Swift Run Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cambridge Tru invested in 7,052 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd holds 0.08% or 24,081 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt invested in 20,118 shares. Advisory Rech Inc has 4.42% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). West Family Invs stated it has 5.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Kings Point Cap Mngmt owns 292,729 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Investment Advsr Inc has 0.04% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First Fincl In has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Brighton Jones Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 255,870 shares. The Ohio-based Bartlett & Comm Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,240 shares to 11,718 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 67,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,870 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

