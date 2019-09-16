Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Connable Office Has Boosted Stake by $679,653

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 502.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,029 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $176.11. About 7.33M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 6,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 23,363 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 17,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.79. About 6.47M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 EUROS FROM 18.5 EUROS; 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4 Certs Ratings; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Research Glob holds 26.11M shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Motco invested 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Renaissance Group Inc holds 10,281 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 9,742 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has invested 2.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cibc Markets has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 43.32 million shares. Cumberland Advisors Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,650 shares. Ohio-based Parkwood Ltd Llc has invested 1.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 0.2% or 16,492 shares. Cypress Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) reported 0.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brave Warrior Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 12.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.04 million shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 74,692 shares. Carderock Mngmt owns 25,742 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsr holds 0.89% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 1,925 shares to 5,363 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,980 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 5,314 shares to 77,395 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 30,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

