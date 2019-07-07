Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Increases Position in Starbucks (SBUX); Honeywell International Com (HON) Holder Roosevelt Investment Group Increased Its Holding

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 9,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,340 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 18,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.33B market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is looking forward to the company’s racial bias training on May 29th, calling it a “day of discovery.”; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com (HON) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 18,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,153 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62 million, up from 98,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.07% or 200,213 shares. D E Shaw & reported 4.27 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 182,970 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 2.01 million are owned by State Teachers Retirement Sys. The New York-based Williams Jones Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Palladium Llc stated it has 1.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jones Fincl Companies Lllp, a Missouri-based fund reported 32,918 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Incorporated owns 5.01M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.11 million shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Maple Capital has 124,981 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. C Ww Wide Grp A S reported 746,899 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 388 shares. B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Alabama-based Leavell Invest Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Starbucks Stock Rose 10.2% in June – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 7, 2019 : CELG, CZR, X, SBUX, MDU, EBAY, BAC, SYMC, V, QQQ, NI, FDC – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Research Reports for JPMorgan, Starbucks & Morgan Stanley – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can This Massive Chain Take on Starbucks? – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Starbucks an Expensive Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. Shares for $3.46M were sold by Varma Vivek C on Wednesday, February 6. On Thursday, February 7 the insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 342,180 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 6,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,193 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 24,179 shares to 8,784 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,399 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier holds 0.97% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 199,318 shares. Blume holds 0.61% or 7,300 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt, a Virginia-based fund reported 26,457 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability holds 95,751 shares. Nomura Asset has 765,162 shares. Pictet Commercial Bank Trust owns 41,612 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles reported 1,275 shares. Hl Finance Serv Limited Liability Corp has 67,871 shares. Mckinley Delaware accumulated 174,664 shares. Salem Mgmt has invested 4.55% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). National Pension Ser invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 1.74% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 2,332 shares stake. Leisure Cap Mgmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).