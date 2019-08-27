Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Increased Its Silicom LTD (SILC) Holding by $1.64 Million; Cullen Capital Management Position in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (VOD) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 43,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The institutional investor held 258,895 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, up from 215,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 40,368 shares traded or 31.05% up from the average. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (VOD) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 55,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 114,100 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 169,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 2.56 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UNITYMEDIA’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 26/03/2018 – Vodafone May Seek Liberty Dutch Stake at `Very Attractive Price’; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’; 21/05/2018 – Economic Times: Airtel, Vodafone and Jio bet on blockchain to cut costs, push revenue; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Tailors Liberty M&A Debt for Investment-Grade Ratings; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018 (VOD); 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone, Idea may take legal action against Aircel to recover dues; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND IDEA CONTINUE TO MAKE GOOD PROGRESS IN SECURING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR MERGER

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 81,050 shares to 6,050 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 657,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY) by 22,685 shares to 979,940 shares, valued at $52.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 25,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..