Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Holding in Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Has Cut by $361,340; Westend Advisors Lowered Stake in At&T (T) by $4.09 Billion as Valuation Rose

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 2,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 95,612 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, down from 98,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.52. About 221,489 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 21/05/2018 – JLL continues its climb up Fortune 500; 30/05/2018 – LaSalle Plans Double Acquisition From Aviva Investors; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark Acquires SaaS-based Real Estate Asset Management Co Stessa; 03/05/2018 – JLL’s Blackbird proptech application secures US patent; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT IS SAID TO SEEK $1 BILLION FOR PROPERTY FUND; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 121,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.12 billion, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 33.28M shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/05/2018 – AT&T Powers Complete Networking for Revisn; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 92,785 shares to 499,847 shares, valued at $21.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 43,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.73 EPS, down 9.60% or $0.29 from last year’s $3.02 per share. JLL’s profit will be $140.66M for 12.87 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

