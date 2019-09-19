Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Williams Jones & Associates Boosted Union Pac Com (UNP) Position By $382,954

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) stake by 11.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc acquired 2,266 shares as Union Pac Corp Com (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 21,421 shares with $3.62M value, up from 19,155 last quarter. Union Pac Corp Com now has $117.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $167.43. About 182,142 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 2057.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management acquired 174,854 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 183,354 shares with $10.48 million value, up from 8,500 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $249.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 921,598 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 10.20% above currents $167.43 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 13. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $19700 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Notis holds 10,800 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson holds 2,418 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Ltd invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 62,376 shares. Hallmark Management Incorporated reported 2.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bp Public Ltd Com reported 0.46% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc holds 66,337 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Prudential Pcl holds 100,404 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Burney stated it has 40,413 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 94,618 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Ltd. Trb Advsr Lp reported 20,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadinha & Limited Liability Com reported 0.51% stake. Janney Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 18,138 shares.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) stake by 10,062 shares to 821,049 valued at $107.02M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV) stake by 42,537 shares and now owns 925,819 shares. Worldpay Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Prns invested in 0.33% or 128,878 shares. Barbara Oil has 0.74% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,804 shares. Federated Pa holds 1.69% or 12.19M shares. Central Bank & Tru, Kentucky-based fund reported 16,980 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,601 shares. Sunbelt Inc invested in 0.98% or 39,355 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.15% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Phocas Fincl Corp invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 21,060 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cypress Limited Liability (Wy) reported 41,099 shares. 6,952 were reported by Papp L Roy And. Legacy Private Company stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 28,364 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 1.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).